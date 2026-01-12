Maha SEC Seeks Report On Minister's Claim On 'Disbursement Of Aid' For Ladki Bahin Yojana Before Makar Sankranti

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has sought a report from the state chief secretary, Rajesh Agarwal, about the statement made by the BJP Minister Girish Mahajan that the Mahayuti government will deposit Rs 3,000 for December 2025 and January 2026 to eligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana before Makar Sankrant, which is on January 14.

The SEC has asked the state chief secretary to submit a report on Monday itself.

The SEC's move comes after opposition parties slammed the Mahayuti alliance, alleging that it was a move to woo women voters and the violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of elections to the 29 municipal corporations slated for January 15.

Minister Mahajan last week in his post on X said,“From Deva Bhau, the beloved sisters will receive.. A grand gift for Makar Sankranti!Before January 14, 3000 rupees for the months of December and January will be deposited into the bank accounts of the beloved sisters!”

Advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar, General Secretary of the State Congress, submitted a letter to the State Election Commission on Saturday. He claimed that the state government intends to deposit Rs 3,000 (combined instalments for December 2025 and January 2026) into the accounts of beneficiaries on January 14, exactly one day before the voting. Congress argues that this is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and serves as an inducement to women voters, calling on the Commission to stop the payment.

On its part, the State Election Commission sources said,“A letter was sent to Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar on Sunday. The Commission has asked for the actual facts and whether the government truly intends to distribute two months' worth of funds collectively right before the polls. A response was demanded by 11 a.m. on Monday.”

Amid the raging over the timing of the disbursement of the financial aid to eligible beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back, saying that“When we started the scheme, Congress leaders went to the High Court to stop it, but that petition didn't hold. Now they are saying don't give the money. 'Ladki Bahin' is a continuous ongoing scheme of the state government, and such schemes do not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct. No matter what Congress says, the funds will be given to our beloved sisters."

However, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal argued that“Congress is not opposed to the Ladki Bahin scheme at all. However, if the government gives not one, but two months' worth of money on January 14 -- the day before voting -- it is a clear violation of the code of conduct. Our only demand is that the Commission should stop this specific act."