Hezbollah claims responsibility for launching Qadir ballistic missile targeting Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching a Qadir ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, alleging that this site plays a role in the assassination of key military figures and the sabotage of communication networks. This missile strike signifies a notable escalation, as it represents the first recorded interception of a rocket aimed at Tel Aviv since Israel initiated its military operations in Gaza nearly a year ago.



On Wednesday, residents of Tel Aviv were alerted by sirens indicating an incoming threat, and reports later confirmed that the missile, identified by Israeli media as a medium-range ballistic missile, was successfully intercepted after being launched from Lebanon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported by Israeli ambulance services following the alarm.



In the aftermath of the missile launch, Israeli officials announced that there would be no adjustments to existing home front directives or disruptions to educational activities in Tel Aviv, which were set to continue as scheduled. This incident unfolds amid what is being described as the most intense and widespread Israeli military offensive against Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah escalated dramatically on October 8.



The targeting of the greater Tel Aviv area by Hezbollah reflects a significant enhancement of its operational range, now extending beyond 100 kilometers into Israeli territory. Previously, Hezbollah's missile strikes primarily affected northern Israeli cities like Safed, Acre, and Haifa, which lie between 20 and 60 kilometers from the Lebanese border.



The ongoing conflict has inflicted severe consequences on Lebanon, with relentless Israeli airstrikes contributing to alarming civilian casualties. According to the latest statistics from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, continuous Israeli assaults have resulted in the deaths of 558 individuals, including 50 children and 94 women, while leaving 1,835 others injured. These developments highlight the intensifying nature of the conflict and the significant humanitarian crisis it is generating in the region.

