Net Asset Values


9/25/2024 7:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES
25 SEPTEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share
30 June 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share 46.1p
Healthcare Ordinary Share 40.9p
AIM Shares 103.1p
DP67 Ordinary Share 27.3p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


