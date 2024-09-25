Cyber Attacks: The New Normal In Agriculture And Food Production

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The agricultural sector's embrace of has boosted productivity but exposed the to unprecedented cybersecurity risks.



GPS-guided machinery, robotic systems, and AI-powered tools have become commonplace in modern farming, significantly improving efficiency and output.



However, this digital transformation has come at a cost. The food and industry now ranks seventh among the most targeted sectors for cyberattacks in the United States.



Ransomware pose the greatest threat, following closely behind and services. Many technologies driving this digital revolution were designed before cybersecurity became a serious concern.



This has left critical vulnerabilities throughout the agricultural supply chain. Outdated systems have made the sector an attractive target for cybercriminals.







FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel highlighted the growing cybersecurity risk to farms, ranches, and food processing facilities at the FBI 's second Annual Agriculture Threat Symposium in Nebraska.



He emphasized that these threats are becoming increasingly complex and severe. The potential consequences of a cyberattack on the agricultural sector are severe.

Cybersecurity Gaps in Agriculture

Hackers could alter livestock feeding schedules or storage temperatures for perishable goods, leading to massive financial losses and food shortages.



Several high-profile cyberattacks have already hit the agricultural and food production sectors. In September 2021, two major agricultural cooperatives in Iowa and Minnesota fell victim to ransomware attacks.



JBS, the world's largest meat producer, faced a cyberattack that forced the closure of all its U.S. beef plants. Despite these growing threats, the food and agriculture industry remains underprepared.



A 2019 UK government report found that the sector spent only £1,080 per year on cybersecurity measures, compared to £22,050 spent by finance and insurance companies.



The U.S. government is taking steps to address these challenges. The National Food and Agriculture Security Act of 2024 mandates the Secretary of Agriculture to assess cybersecurity risks in precision agriculture and the food supply chain.

