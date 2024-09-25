Cornitos Connects With Global Partners At World Food India 2024 To Drive Snack Food Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September, 2024 – Cornitos, a leading name in the snack food industry, recently participated in World Food India 2024, a premier global dedicated to showcasing advancements and innovations within the food sector.



The event proved to be a remarkable experience, highlighting the rapid growth and innovation in the Indian food industry. A strong emphasis was placed on sustainable practices, organic farming, and the rich diversity of traditional Indian cuisine, underscoring the vibrant landscape in which Cornitos operates.



During the event, Cornitos seized the opportunity to connect with potential partners, distributors, and investors from around the world. These connections are expected to enhance the company's market reach, allowing it to introduce its delicious products to new customers.



Manoj Singh, Marketing Head at Cornitos, stated, "World Food India 2024 has provided us with invaluable insights and connections that will drive our growth and innovation in the snack food sector. We are committed to leveraging these opportunities to bring exciting new products to our customers while staying true to our sustainable practices."



Additionally, several emerging trends were observed, including a growing interest in plant-based alternatives, personalized nutrition, and an increasing demand for healthy, convenient snacks. These insights will play a crucial role in guiding Cornitos' future product development and marketing strategies.



The strong support from the Indian government for the food industry was evident through various initiatives and policies, creating a favorable environment for businesses like Cornitos to thrive.





About Cornitos



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and South East Asia.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

Email :...

Other articles by Cornitos