Strategic Partnership Announced Between Medhavi Skills University And National Skilling Pioneer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25 September 2024: Unemployment among youth is a pressing issue in India, but among the many sectors, the beauty and wellness has proven to be one that continues to grow and provides ample opportunities for employment across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. Recognizing the potential of this sector to address unemployment, it is crucial to equip individuals with the necessary skills. Medhavi Skills University (MSU) and Orane International, a training partner of NSDC, have strategically partnered to bridge the skills gap, promote higher education and employability. An MoU was signed on September 24 to establish this industry-academia strategic partnership. Under this collaboration, MSU will offer industry-aligned UGC-recognized B.Voc (Bachelor of Vocation) courses in Cosmetology and Makeup Artistry for professionals in the beauty and wellness sector.



This collaboration sets a transformative precedent in a predominantly unorganized and skill- heavy industry, where most professionals lack formal qualifications despite their expertise. Addressing a key gapin education, this sector has largely been limited to short-term skill-based courses, leaving a significant void in higher education qualifications. Students often have to seek alternatives outside the country or turn to similar programs in unrelated fields. This partnership between MSU and Orane will bridge this gap by offering skill-rich, sector-specific degree, diploma, and certification programs. By combining MSU's expertise in industry integrated education and Orane's extensive practical training infrastructure, the collaboration will create specialized higher education qualifications that meet the demands of this dynamic sector.



The beauty and wellness industry, projected to reach ₹5 lakh crore by 2030, is characterized by a workforce that is 70% women. This strategic partnership aims to address gaps in formal education and empower professionals, especially women, by offering higher education qualifications that integrate theoretical knowledge with high- demand, industry-relevant skills. The programs and qualifications will also leverage the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework as mandated under National Credit Framework (NCrF) notified by UGC, enabling work-experienced professionals to earn credits and gain lateral entry into the second or third year of the course. This offers beauty and wellness professionals a pathway to formal education and career growth, ensuring they gain both academic credentials and practical expertise.



Mr. Dinesh Sood, Co-founder MD Orane International stated,“The collaboration between Orane and MSU aims to offer a series of industry-immersive degree courses designed as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to foster employable skills. Up to 70% of the curriculum will be focused on integrating theoretical education with practical training and will be delivered by Orane at their state-of-the-art training centers across over 120 locations in India. This tie-up will address the longstanding issue of unstructured employment plaguing the beauty and wellness sector".



Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor of Medhavi Skills University on this occasion said,“This collaboration marks a significant leap in formalizing the unorganized beauty and wellness sector, offering students a clear path to higher education. By aligning with NEP 2020, our programs blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, placing 70% emphasis on real-world application. The flexibility in entry and exit points, as outlined in the NEP, ensures that learners from diverse backgrounds can benefit. This industry- immersive approach, with Orane's 120 training centers, will address unorganized employment and raise professional standards across the sector."



Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-founder and Pro-Chancellor, MSU said,“This partnership with Orane epitomizes the future of industry-academia integration, as envisioned in New India's National Education Policy 2020. By leveraging Orane's cutting-edge facilities and MSU's academic structure, we offer a curriculum rooted in skill acquisition and lifelong learning. NEP's emphasis on vocational education and flexible learning pathways ensures our programs address current and future industry demands, creating a skilled workforce that contributes to India's mission of 'Kaushal Bharat'."



About Medhavi Skills University: Medhavi Skills University (MSU) is a State University established with the passage of the Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim Act, 2021 and has been included in the UGC list of universities established as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. As a young Skills University, MSU aims to synchronise the existing Skilling frameworks to create and promote Skill Competency embedded Higher Education programmes that are industry-led and can support the youth across India for better employment. With genesis laid in the post-pandemic reformations in education, its foundational framework is technology integrated and compliant to the structure of the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) as per National Education Policy, 2020. With a robust focus on skill development, MSU has impacted over 2,50,000 individuals across 18+ sectors.





About Orane International: Founded by Mr. Dinesh Sood, Orane International India's leading chain of beauty and wellness academies, providing a gateway to successful careers in the beauty industry. With over 80,000 students trained and empowered to turn their passion into a fulfilling profession, Orane has established itself as a leader in this sector. Presently, Orane operates 120+ academies throughout India, with continued expansion, alongside its international presence in Canada, where it operates two world-class beauty colleges. It serves as a training partner of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). With its headquarters in Chandigarh and a pan-India presence with 120 centres, Orane International is well-positioned to impact the industry significantly.

