Emerald Intel Launches Google Chrome Extension

Leading cannabis intelligence releases extension to improve prospecting efforts for sales teams and obtain verified, reliable data faster

- John StanfillBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emerald Intelligence, Inc., a leading SaaS provider delivering business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry, announced today the launch of its new Google Chrome extension, now available to all Emerald Intel clients via the Chrome Web Store .Emerald Intel's new Chrome extension meets users wherever their sales efforts take them. Consider this: a sales professional reads a news article about an up-and-coming cannabis business that also mentions the CEO. Historically, that sales professional would leave the webpage and open a business intelligence tool, CRM, or the like, to search for relevant insights. But with Emerald Intel's Chrome extension, detailed information about the company populates in real-time without leaving the webpage: business focus, number of locations, operations by state, etc.. One click on the CEO's name in the article and contact details populate instantly. Subsequent research steps are no longer necessary and users gain instant access to critical information for immediate action.Emerald Intel is the first cannabis intelligence provider to release a Chrome extension, and has high hopes for its impact on sales teams selling into the licensed cannabis industry:“With our Chrome extension, we want to make prospecting more seamless than ever. Sales teams spend a significant portion of their time researching and gathering intel on prospects, and for most, those activities cut into the time they've set aside to actually reach out and engage,” says John Stanfill, CEO of Emerald Intel.“We want to tip the scales in the other direction and give sales professionals more time to connect with prospects by putting verified, reliable data into their hands faster. By reducing the number of steps it takes to gain access to emails, phone numbers, company insights and more, sales teams can move faster and focus on building and closing pipeline.”Learn more about Emerald Intel's Chrome extension here.Emerald Intel users will have access to the entire cannabis and hemp database from the Chrome extension, which consists of over 45,000 companies and more than 100,000 business contacts across the United States and Canada. The Chrome extension displays in-depth firmographic information including primary business focus, locations, parent-child hierarchies, and more. Direct contact phone numbers, email addresses, and other information on key decision makers is also surfaced in real-time for a seamless prospecting experience.*****About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the leading provider of business intelligence on the licensed cannabis and hemp industry. By transforming millions of data points across multiple sources into high-quality, verified business intelligence, Emerald Intel provides a 360-degree view of the industry that empowers its customers to drive faster growth. Directly integrating with Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zoho CRM, Emerald Intel seamlessly connects with your existing tools to help surface new growth opportunities. Check out how we're opening doors to the cannabis and hemp industry and giving your revenue-generating teams the data they need to thrive.

