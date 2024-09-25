Moscow Unveils New Tram Line on Sergey Radonezhsky Street

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) The opening of a new tram line on Sergey Radonezhsky Street took place yesterday in the capital, which was a significant step forward in the development of the city's public transport network. A new route - tram No. 2 - appeared on the line, connecting six districts of Moscow and becoming a convenient alternative for residents of the south-eastern, eastern and central districts of the city.

Important benefits of opening a new tram line:

• Faster, More Efficient Travel for Hundreds of Thousands:

The newly launched Tram No. 2 route spans from 3rd Vladimirskaya Street to Kursky Train Station, offering a smooth and efficient journey in just 30 minutes. Previously, the same trip required approximately 40 minutes with two transfers. The new line is expected to benefit nearly 700,000 residents, providing them with convenient and direct access to key transportation hubs and social amenities.

• Enhanced Connectivity and Accessibility:

The tram line seamlessly integrates with the city’s existing transportation infrastructure, providing convenient transfers to 15 different stations, including Kursky Train Station, Moscow Central Diameter lines 2 and 4 (MCD-2, MCD-4), and metro stations Ploshchad Iliicha, Rimskaya, and others. Future plans include integrating the line with the Serp i Molot Moscow City Railway Station.

• Modern Tram for a Modern City:

The line is served by seven state-of-the-art Vityaz-Moskva trams, equipped with modern features including a low floor for easy accessibility, climate control, and charging stations. These trams operate on a 10-minute interval, ensuring frequent and efficient service.

• Improved Urban Design:

The introduction of the new tram line has also revitalized Sergey Radonezhsky Street. The even-numbered side now features a dedicated pedestrian walkway, providing a comfortable route for residents from their homes to the metro station and public transport stops. The roadway and sidewalks have been modernized, and the street is adorned with new lighting, navigation signs, and elevated tram stops.

• Quiet and Efficient Travel:

The construction of the new tram line incorporates innovative technology, featuring seamless track laying, rubber seals, and specialized vibration-damping mats. These design elements ensure quiet and smooth operation, enhancing the passenger experience. The 3.9-kilometer track is also separated from the roadway, further promoting safety and efficiency.

• Investing in the Future of Public Transportation:

This new tram line represents a significant investment in Moscow’s public transportation infrastructure and demonstrates the city’s commitment to providing efficient and accessible transport options for its residents. As the city celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Moscow tram, this new addition solidifies the tram’s role as an integral part of the city’s transport system

The opening of the new tram line and the launch of Tram No. 2 provide residents with new, convenient routes for their daily commutes. The new line connects nine different railway lines, including metro, MCD, and MCC, and integrates over 200 social amenities, including schools, hospitals, and shopping centers, further enhancing accessibility for residents,- said Maksim Liksutov, Moscow's Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.





