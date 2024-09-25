Crypto Market Tests One-Month High
Date
9/25/2024 4:26:38 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market rose 1.2% in 24 hours to $2.25 trillion, approaching the highs set exactly one month ago. New highs could attract more buyers and signal a break in the multi-month downtrend. The sentiment index rose to 59, the highest since late July, which looks like the optimal range for further gains. It is far from extreme greed, which signals overbought conditions, and fear-selling is behind us.
