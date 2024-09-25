The New Terminal One And Italian Airline Neos Announce Partnership For Operations At JFK Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILAN and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has unveiled a new partnership with Italian airline Neos, the latest carrier to commit to operating from the all-international terminal, which is set to welcome customers in 2026.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

With its main hub at Milan Malpensa Airport, Neos connects New York City with nonstop service to two of Italy's best-known destinations: Milan, a global capital of finance, fashion and design; and Palermo on the popular island holiday destination of Sicily. The airline serves more than 50 destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, North America and South America. Neos operates the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to JFK Airport, offering two cabins of service (Premium and Economy). Currently flying to the existing Terminal 1 at JFK Airport, Neos' operations will seamlessly transition to the New Terminal One when it opens its doors in 2026.

"Neos joining our growing list of carriers at The New Terminal One is a significant milestone, offering nonstop flights between New York and Italy," said Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One. "With our 2026 opening on the horizon, our commitment to becoming JFK's top choice for global airlines is stronger than ever. We are grateful to Neos for their confidence and look forward to welcoming them to our terminal."



"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The New Terminal One at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. This cutting-edge terminal will provide modern infrastructure and exceptional services to our passengers. It represents both an exciting opportunity to strengthen our presence in the North American market and a vital contribution to JFK Airport's transformation into a world-class gateway," said Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos.

Neos is now part of a growing group of international airlines that has committed to operating out of the New Terminal One, joining Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia and SAS. The New Terminal One has also partnered with Air China on a collaboration to elevate the travel experience for Chinese customers visiting New York.

With an ambition to be ranked among the top 5 Skytrax terminals globally, the New Terminal One will offer state-of-the-art technology and a world-class retail and dining experience with a strong sense of place unique to New York. The international-only terminal, at 2.6 million square feet, will be the largest at JFK when complete, occupying the footprint of the current Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit

About Neos

Neos is the airline company part of Alpitour World, founded in 2002 and in a very short time has become the main company specialized in short, medium and long haul leisure routes, although in recent years it has launched scheduled flights, operations for other market segments and now also cargo flights. It has 16 aircraft, 4 hubs located between Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino, Verona and Bologna and takes its customers to over 50 destinations worldwide. Among the most important operations are routes to China, New York, Toronto, India, Israel and Kazakhstan, which have quickly led the company to open up to new international markets, as well as partnerships with the music and sports worlds, making Neos a unique player in the international aviation sector.

To learn more about Neos, visit

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED