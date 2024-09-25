(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain's economic landscape is shifting towards a brighter future, as the has unveiled an optimistic forecast for growth in 2024.



They now expect the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to expand by 2.7%, a notable increase from their July prediction of 2.4%.



This upward trend doesn't stop at 2024. The government has also raised its growth projections for the following years.



They anticipate a 2.4% growth in 2025 and a 2.2% increase in 2026. These revised figures paint a picture of sustained economic progress.



Carlos Cuerpo, the of Economy, Commerce, and Enterprise, shared these projections after a cabinet meeting. He highlighted several key factors driving this growth.



The job market's vitality, rising consumer spending, increased investments, and a robust foreign sector are all playing crucial roles.







Private consumption is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of around 2% until 2026. This positive trend is largely due to the improving job market and rising wages, which are boosting people's purchasing power.



The government's optimism extends to the job market as well. They predict the creation of 500,000 new jobs annually.



This growth would push the total number of employed individuals past 22 million next year. The unemployment rate, currently at 11.2%, is projected to fall to 9.7% by 2026.



Investment, a sector that has lagged behind, is now showing signs of recovery . The construction industry is picking up, with a focus on building social rental housing. This development is expected to further stimulate economic growth.

Spanish Government Predicts Steady Economic Growth Through 2026

These new forecasts incorporate recent updates from the National Statistics Institute (INE) .



The INE's revisions have resulted in an additional 1.1 percentage points of cumulative growth between 2019 and 2023. This translates to an increase of over 36.4 billion euros in nominal GDP.



Spain's economy has shown resilience in recent months, growing by 0.8% in both the first and second quarters of this year. In 2023, the Spanish GDP grew by 2.5%, outpacing the eurozone's average growth of 0.4%.



Looking ahead, the European Commission's spring forecast predicts a 0.8% growth for the eurozone this year.



Spain's projected growth significantly surpasses this figure, positioning the country as a strong performer in the region.

