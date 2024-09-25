United Nations Highly Appreciates Qatar's Global Conflict Resolution Roles: UN Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations highly appreciates Qatar's efforts as a mediator and peace talks sponsor to settle global disputes, said UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions, Department of Peace Operations, H E Alexandre Zouev.

Speaking to QNA, Zouev hailed Qatar as a highly important UN member state and highlighted the many multi-sector initiatives being discussed between UN and Qatari officials.

He also spoke about the collaboration between the Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions and the Doha-based Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center (ROLACC).“For my Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions, it's very important that Qatar is hosting in Doha Regional Anti Corruption Center, which we strongly support,” he told QNA.

Zouev praised the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) as“a very big initiative”.

He said:“I was honored myself to participate together with H H the Amir in several presentations of his personal prize for anti corruption success...in Kigali, Rwanda, in Doha, Qatar, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan”.

He added that he was looking forward to going to Costa Rica where the next round of ACE Award will be held.

Elaborating on Qatars mediation efforts across various areas in conflict, Zouev said:“I already had a chance to tell His Highness personally how we appreciate in the UN this leadership that contributed enormously to all negotiations around Darfur conflict in Sudan, then Afghan peace process. For Lebanon, Qatar helped broker the Doha agreement in 2008 which ended 18 months of political crisis in this Middle East country”.

He also hailed Dohas efforts to hammer out a deal ending Djibouti-Eritrea border dispute. Zouev voiced concerns about the situation in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon and Gaza, noting the joint mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US to reach a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Commenting on the upcoming UNGA meetings, he spoke about the Summit of the Future 2024 due September 22 - 23 at UN Headquarters as a separate high-level event with the participation of many heads of state.

The key speakers at the sessions will include heads of state, heads of government and ministers.

“It's very important that in respect to international humanitarian law is included in all final documents, and Qatar can play very important role in assisting to facilitating these documents, including Pact for the Future which is supposed to be approved by the Summit for the Future,” he said.