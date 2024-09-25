Enhesa Announces Strategic Partnership With German Consulting Firm SAT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, announced today a strategic alliance with SAT, a Germany-based engineering and organizational consulting firm.

SAT provides its clients in all industries with critical advice and support in adopting compliance management systems based on DIN ISO 37301. SAT helps companies create holistic legal registers that include EU, federal, state and local regulatory information, a legal relevance check, an assessment of the change with recommendations for implementation and much more.

Under the agreement, Enhesa will provide global regulatory compliance intelligence to complement SAT's existing services. The combination of Enhesa's global compliance content alongside SAT's expertise in the German legal and regulatory landscape will give clients access to a comprehensive outlook on regulatory developments, reporting requirements, and compliance mandates.

“Global sustainability regulation moves at a breakneck pace, and clients need a complete, 360-degree view of worldwide regulatory landscape,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.“We are thrilled with this partnership that will allow SAT to bolster its already robust compliance services to help its clients meet their sustainability goals and expand the reach of their businesses.”

“Enhesa is the world leader in sustainability intelligence and incorporating their data and insights into our offerings will help us ensure that we are giving clients a comprehensive, global perspective on issues that are critical to their businesses,” said Stefan Pawils, Managing Partner at SAT.“We believe this partnership will allow our users to easily access the widest depth and breadth of regulatory content on the market, resulting in better organization decisioning and overall compliance.”

