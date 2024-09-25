Kate Middleton News: Here Comes A Highly-Positive Update Amid Princess Of Wales' Cancer Recovery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Here is a highly-positive news update for Royal Family fans. Kate Middleton is reportedly starting preparations for her Christmas carol concert while recovering from chemotherapy. The Court Circular, the Royal Family's official record, mentioned the Princess of Wales for attending a meeting at Windsor Castle on September 24.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the Court Circular said.

The Princess's appearance in the Court Circular shows that she is gradually returning to work during her cancer recovery after chemotherapy . She has already attended some private meetings and is expected to take on a few more engagements in the coming months, according to The Telegraph.

These events will not be announced too early to allow flexibility if her health requires her to cancel. A recording of the carol service will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The meeting, which follows Catherine's meeting with her Early Years team last week, was believed to focus on planning her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, according to The Telegraph.

According to the publication, members of her Kensington Palace team and representatives from the Royal Foundation joined the Princess.

The Princess hosts the event for children and families. This concert has become a regular part of the Royal calendar, with Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their children attending the televised event each year.

Kate has indicated that, depending on her cancer recovery, she plans to attend two public events this year. Apart from the carol concert, she hopes to attend the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in November.