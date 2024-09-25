General VK Singh Odisha Incident Ex-CBI Director Says, 'Inappropriate To Jump To Conclusions'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former chief VK Singh and several others on Friday reacted angrily to the alleged torture of an army man and "sexual assault" of his fiancée inside a station in Odisha.

Former Chief of the Army Staff VK Singh described it as“shameful and horrendous”.

In a post on X, Singh demanded that the chief take immediate action against the police personnel and all who are trying to shield“the criminals in police uniform.”

He also urged all to listen to the affected woman, the fiancée of the army officer and the daughter of a retired army officer.

What did ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao say?

Former CBI Director M. Nageswara Rao, an Odisha-cadre IPS officer, refuted General Singh's allegations, claiming that the Army officer and his fiancée were drunk and acted inappropriately.

Rao urged General Singh to reconsider his stance, emphasizing that it is inappropriate to blame the police for the actions of a single Army officer and that such generalizations can undermine law enforcement efforts.

“An Army officer and his fiancee consumed alcohol and drove through the city late at night. They were involved in a brawl with engineering students and later created a scene at Bharatpur police station. When asked to undergo a medical examination and blood test, they refused, which is a standard part of the investigation,” Rao said.

He further defended the police, stating that the Odisha Police, which manages more than 600 police stations, had no reason to misbehave with visitors, including Army personnel.

“It is not appropriate for a former Chief of Army Staff and Central Minister to jump to conclusions and criticize the police for the alleged drunken misconduct of the Army officer and his fiancee. However, I would not question the Indian Army's discipline based on one individual's actions. I urge the Army to take appropriate action against this officer for conduct unbecoming of a soldier,” Rao concluded.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was arrested and released on bail on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

“I don't know what happened; they put him (army officer) in the lock-up. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two women officers started physically assaulting me,” she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck. The police personnel then put her in a room and tied her hands and legs, she alleged.

“Soon after, a male officer came and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time I want to remain silent,” the woman alleged.

Several other retired army officers also criticized the Odisha government over the issue in social media posts.

The woman's father, a retired Brigadier, has called for the arrest and dismissal of the police officers involved, accusing them of taking the law into their own hands. The National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, has requested an action taken report from the state DGP.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, currently visiting his home district of Keonjhar to celebrate 100 days of his government, stated that his administration would not hesitate to take strong action against those responsible.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, visited the woman at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she is receiving treatment.

