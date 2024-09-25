Six People Wounded In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were injured and private houses were destroyed as a result of a strike by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this in Telegram .
“In the Kommunarsky district of the city, private houses were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack,” he wrote.
According to Fedorov, six people were wounded , two of them in hospital. Four of the injured refused hospitalization.
As reported, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia this evening.
