President Of Sri Lanka To Address The Nation

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) September 25 (newsin) – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to make a special statement while addressing the nation at 7.30 pm today (25 September), according to the Department of Information.

Dissanayake, leader of the People's Liberation Front (JVP) and the National People's Power (NPP) alliance, won a landslide victory over the weekend by beating 38 other candidates and garnering over 5.6 million or 42.3 per cent of the votes.



He was sworn into office on Monday after a landslide win in weekend presidential polls.

During the election campaign, Dissanayake vowed to dissolve Parliament if he wins and call snap elections. The present Parliament's five-year term ends in August next year.