Emerging Trends In Organic Products Drive Change For Farmers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As October approaches, farmers across the Kingdom are preparing to harvest a wide range of crops, marking the transition into the new agricultural season.

This period brings both opportunities and challenges, as seasonal changes affect the and demand for various fruits and vegetables.

Adnan Khaddam, president of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union, told The Jordan Times:“There is increasing demand for organic products in Jordan, which underscores the need for farmers to adopt environmentally friendly agricultural practices.”

Khaddam also stressed the importance of key crops harvested at this time of year, noting that seasonal shifts have a direct impact on both the market availability and consumer demand for fresh produce.

In addition to these challenges, the local market remains well-stocked with a variety of agricultural products to meet consumer needs, he noted.

Khaddam also highlighted the necessity for further support to help farmers extend their growing seasons, ensuring a more stable supply throughout the year.

Tahseen Qaisi, a farmer from Madaba, echoed the sentiment, noting that while there is a steady supply of local products, farmers still face significant hurdles.

“Farmers in Jordan need more support to extend their growing seasons and grow their markets,” Qaisi said.

He added that seasonal transitions, particularly during autumn, bring significant challenges, noting that, as certain crops flourish, an oversupply in the market can lead to financial losses and increased food waste.

“Autumn often results in an excess of certain crops, and without adequate platforms to sell their produce, many farmers struggle to find buyers, risking both financial losses and wastage,” Qaisi added.

The farmer also stressed the importance of establishing proper marketing platforms that would allow farmers and stakeholders to better navigate seasonal shifts and avoid potential losses.

“Such platforms would help farmers plan more effectively for the seasonal changes ahead,” he said.