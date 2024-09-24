25.78 Lakh J&K Voters Go To Polls In Phase-II Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Stage is set for the second phase of Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 Assembly constituencies will be going for on September 25, sealing the fate of several high profile leaders including former Chief Omar Abdullah and J&K BJP chief Ravinder Rana besides others.

These constituencies have a total of 25.78 lakh electorates which include 13.13 lakh male, 12.65 lakh female and 53 third gender electorates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the chief electoral officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir around 1.21 lakh voters are between the age group of 18 to 19 whereas over 19,000 electorates are with Persons with Disability (PwD) and 20880 voters are above the age group of 85.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3502 polling stations across 26 Assembly constituencies which include 2446 rural, 1056 urban, 26 green, 26 all women managed, 26 all PwD managed and 26 with youth managed polling stations.

There are 239 candidates in the fray which include 233 male and only six female candidates.

During this second phase, eight constituencies of Srinagar district including Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah and Central Shalteng, two constituencies of Ganderbal district including Ganderbal and Kangan, five constituencies of Budgam district including Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Charar-i-Sharief and Chadoora, three constituencies of Reasi district including Gulabgarh, Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, five constituencies of Rajouri district including Budhal, Rajouri, Thannamandi, Nowshera and Kalakote-Sunderbani and three constituencies of Poonch district including Surankote, Poonch-Haveli and Mendhar will be going for polls.

The campaigning for the second phase witnessed high profile events like Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Srinagar, Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressing a couple of rallies, one in Surankote and another in Srinagar and union home minister Amit Shah and other top BJP star campaigners addressing rallies all across.

The counting of the votes for all the three phases of Assembly elections in J&K will be held on October 8 alongside Haryana.

13,000 Polling Staff

Deployed For Duty

More than 13,000 polling staff on Tuesday took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, where voting will be held Wednesday in the second phase polls in the union territory.

The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces left for the polling stations early morning, the officials said.

They said a multi-tier security blanket has been thrown around each polling station to ensure the voting for the second phase is held in an atmosphere free of fear.

“As the second phase of voting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), we have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the maximum number of people exercise their right to vote,” a senior police official said.

The strong rooms - where the electronic voting machines will be kept after the close of polls Wednesday - have been secured and will be kept under round-the-clock digital surveillance.

“To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations,” an official spokesman said.

He said all the polling stations will have a webcasting facility as part of Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency in the polls.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while 26 seats will go to polls Wednesday in the second phase. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.



Kangan (ST)

Ganderbal

Hazratbal

Khanyar

Habbakadal

Lal Chowk

Channapora

Zadibal

Eidgah

Central Shalteng

Budgam

Beerwah

Khansahib

Chrar-i-Sharief Chadoora



Gulabgarh (ST)

Reasi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

Kalakote-Sunderbani

Nowshera

Rajouri (ST)

Budhal (ST)

Thannamandi (ST)

Surankote (ST)

Poonch Haveli Mendhar (ST)

Kashmir DivisionJammu Division