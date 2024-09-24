Russia-Backed Militants Attack Two Districts Of Kharkiv Region - Two Killed, One Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling of Kharkiv region on September 24 killed two people and others.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on September 24, at about 16:10, the Russian fired on the city of Kupiansk. A 93-year-old woman was killed, and another 57-year-old civilian was injured,” the report says.



































































Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the town.

Also, at about 14:10 and 16:05, Russians shelled Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, destroying residential buildings. There were no casualties.

In addition, a 77-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Varvarovka village in Chuhuiv district. Another civilian, aged 61, was killed, the prosecutor's office said.

The occupants also shelled the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district. A residential building was destroyed and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. There were no casualties.

According to the prosecutor's office, at about 16:35, a tractor exploded on an explosive device in a field near the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Izium district, during agricultural work. The 19-year-old driver was burned and hospitalized.



















































































Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

As reported, three people were killed and more than 30 injure in the air strikes on Kharkiv. One person is reported missing.