Biotech Soars On Material Transfer Agreement
Date
9/24/2024 7:00:04 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A New York-based %Biotech company is turning heads on Tuesday after it announced it signed a material transfer agreement to supply SLS-002 for the Department of Defense’s military and veterans adaptive platform clinical trial for PTSD.
Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %SeelosTherapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: $SEEL), pushing the price of this micro cap up to $0.5536/share (+191.37%) at the early session high. This move could be indicative of a potential breakout for this stock in sessions to come!
Seelos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing products that address significant unmet needs in the Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders.
MENAFN24092024007606016353ID1108711293
