Biotech Soars On Material Transfer Agreement

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A New York-based %Biotech company is turning heads on Tuesday after it announced it signed a material transfer agreement to SLS-002 for the Department of Defense’s military and veterans adaptive clinical trial for PTSD.

Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %SeelosTherapeutics (Nasdaq: $SEEL), pushing the price of this micro cap up to $0.5536/share (+191.37%) at the early session high. This move could be indicative of a potential breakout for this stock in sessions to come!

Seelos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing products that address significant unmet needs in the Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders.