The Future Of Graphic Design: Trends To Watch

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Graphic design continues to evolve, shaped by technological advancements and cultural shifts. According to branding expert, Simon Jacobsohn, "Your branding agency should engage in several trends that will define the future of graphic design, emphasizing interactivity, sustainability, and inclusivity."

Motion Graphics and Animation: As digital platforms prioritize dynamic content, designers increasingly incorporate animated elements into websites, social media, and advertisements. This trend captures attention and conveys messages more effectively. Cinemagraphs, which are mostly static images with subtle animated components, have gained particular popularity.

Sustainable Design Practices: With growing awareness of environmental issues, advertising and marketing agencies - and more specifically - designers seek eco-friendly materials and production methods. This includes:

. Using recycled materials

. Employing biodegradable inks

. Adopting digital-first approaches to reduce waste

Sustainable design extends to digital products as well, where optimizing for energy efficiency and reducing digital clutter are becoming essential considerations. The“less is more” philosophy guides this trend.

Inclusivity and Accessibility: Designers prioritize user experiences that cater to diverse audiences, ensuring content is accessible to people with various abilities. This involves:

. Using high-contrast color schemes

. Selecting more legible fonts

. Including alt text for images

Inclusive design also encompasses cultural sensitivities, reflecting diverse perspectives and avoiding stereotypes. By embracing these principles, designers create more meaningful, relevant, and impactful work that resonates with a broader audience.

About REMIXED: the branding agency

REMIXED is a full-service, multi-disciplinary branding and integrated marketing agency that develops brands and their respective messaging, strategies, and tactics. These initiatives are articulated through print, broadcast, web, social media, and interaction campaigns, which are designed to elevate and fortify brands, connecting customers with their audiences - driving growth. At REMIXED, we deliver expertly crafted® brand elevation through comfortable collaboration and data-driven design.

