Gold Prices Steady After Record Highs

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Gold remained stable today after reaching a record high in the previous session. Rebounding Treasury yields curbed further gold price increases and could pressure the asset to a certain extent if the trend continues. As a result, gold could be exposed to some taking over the short term.

The recent spike in gold prices followed favorable conditions including dovish remarks from several Reserve members and the Fed's first rate cut last week. Expectations of additional interest rate cuts in the coming months could a favorable environment for the precious metal to extend its uptrend over the long term.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are expected to remain elevated, which could further support gold's upward trend as demand for safe-haven assets increases. Investor demand for gold remains solid, as exhibited by consistent inflows into gold ETFs. Moreover, central banks in emerging economies are displaying a strong appetite for gold, which is likely to provide support for prices in the medium term.