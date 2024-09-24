EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Spielberger (CFO) resigns from the Management Board

24.09.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Spielberger (CFO) resigns from the Management Board Berlin, 24 September 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG today reached a mutual agreement with Ralf Spielberger to terminate his Management Board mandate before the end of his designated term with immediate effect. Mr Spielberger steps down at his own request for personal reasons. The company thanks Mr Spielberger for his work and wishes him all the best for the future. Friedrich G. Conzen (CEO) will assume overall responsibility for the strategic direction and operational management of the FP Group. Together with the experienced international management team, he will continue to drive forward the transformation process and set the course for the future-oriented development of the company.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP is represented in 15 countries with its own subsidiaries and in many other countries via a dealer network. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2023, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 240 million.





