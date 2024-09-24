Richtech Robotics Introduces 'Scorpion' Service Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Richtech Robotics introduces 'Scorpion' service robot

Richtech Robotics , a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, has launched Scorpion, its AI-powered, single-arm beverage service robot.

Providing customized drink recommendations based on preferences and mood, Scorpion leverages Nvidia AI technologies to support its cocktail and wine tasting programs.

Additionally, Richtech Robotics signed a distributor agreement with Park 34 Liquor Store, under which the distributor has agreed to sell a minimum of 500 Scorpion units over five years, followed by a minimum of 500 units per year annually.

Scorpion will make its debut on September 26th at Park 34 Liquor Store's 1936 Wine and Spirits store in New York, NY, where it will offer a variety of wine and liquor tastings for customers.

Scorpion is designed with the ability to engage with customers, and its interactive personality and entertaining presence provide an unforgettable, novel experience.

It is developed to provide consistent beverage quality and service and to be adaptable to many environments. Created to offer advanced service and a viral experience, the robot is expected to save costs and generate revenue for companies.

As an end-to-end solutions provider, Richtech Robotics will work closely with clients to implement Scorpion into their businesses, from conception to installation and ongoing support and service.

Matt Casella, Richtech Robotics president, says:“We are focused on providing solutions that streamline operations, increase efficiency, and create cash flow for our clients. With that focus, we are proud to unveil Scorpion, sleek in design, agile in its offerings, and eye-catching for customers.

“By incorporating Nvidia technologies with our own capabilities, we are helping elevate the industry to a new standard of precision and service.”

Nvidia accelerated computing and AI technologies have been integrated into Scorpion to further enhance the robot. Using the Nvidia Jetson Orin platform and Nvidia DeepStream software development kit, Scorpion delivers advanced body movement detection with over 95 percent accuracy.

Additionally, it uses Nvidia Isaac ROS accelerated libraries and virtual cameras for accurate obstacle avoidance and object recognition, optimizing path planning for safe and efficient operation in complex environments.

Scorpion tests and validates the entire software stack in the Nvidia Isaac Sim reference application for physically-based simulation.

Damian Phillip, vice president of Park34 Liquor Store, says:“We are excited to partner with Richtech Robotics and introduce Scorpion to our clientele. The combination of AI-powered customization and efficient service that Scorpion offers will bring a new level of innovation to the beverage industry.

“We believe this partnership will not only further augment customer experiences but also provide a competitive edge to businesses looking to modernize their operations.”

Being a single-arm solution, Scorpion is lower in cost and has a smaller footprint than Richtech Robotics' Adam humanoid robot. It also features a screen that allows clients to customize and display digital content.