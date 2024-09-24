Investornewsbreaks Ederra CEO Spotlighted In Most Recent Episode Of Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ederra , a farm-to-body wellness brand that combines nature and cutting-edge science to create innovative, functional supplements for brain and body longevity, is featured in the latest release of the Bell2Bell Podcast. According to the announcement, Ederra CEO Vladi Delsoglio is the featured guest in the most recent episode of the podcast, which provides informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives leading companies in fast-moving industries. The Bell2Bell Podcast is sponsored by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community.

During the episode, Delsoglio and podcast host Carmel Fisher discussed the founding of Ederra, and Delsoglio explained how his personal health situation led to him creating the company; he also talked about the company's flagship product, EMPWR+.

“The name of the company, Ederra, comes from a Basque word meaning that everything surrounding you is beautiful,” said Ederra CEO Vladi Delsoglio during the episode.“When you are happy with yourself, when you are healthy, when you have a healthy lifestyle, then everything surrounding you is beautiful. The EMPWR+ brand is named for the extra kick it gives to your daily routine. Our tagline is 'Your wellness, your routine, your way'. . . . EMPWR+ is a farm-to-body functional superfood supplement featuring broccoli microgreens and lion's mane mushrooms. Broccoli has a very potent antioxidant longevity compound called sulforaphane. Inside the broccoli microgreens featured in EMPWR+, this compound is 50 to 100 times more potent. It's super powerful and really helps on anti-inflammatory, detox, anti-cancer and so forth. We add Lion's Mane mushrooms for brain health. We wanted to create a very simple, two-ingredient, super powerful supplement that helps your body as well as your brain.”

About Ederra

Ederra creates farm-to-body functional superfood supplements designed to help people live healthier, more vibrant lives. The company caters to visionaries, entrepreneurs, explorers and those who push boundaries. Ederra's products also serve our most cherished individuals - sisters, brothers, friends and mothers. Ederra tackles challenges with diverse perspectives, unified by a shared passion for nutrition, sustainability and making the world a better place. To deliver the quality supplements its customers deserve, Ederra revolutionized production through local neighbor farms. The company's dedication to freshness, quality and sustainability isn't just about being premium; it's about making a positive impact on the world.

For more information, visit the company's website at



