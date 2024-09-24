Anastasia Schipanova On The Stage At New York Fashion Week 2024

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

The New York Week (NYFW) 2024 , held from September 6 to September 11 on Manhattan's grandest stages, witnessed a blend of the industry's top stars and rising talents. Among the notable faces was top model and modern artist Anastasia Schipanova , who captivated audiences with her participation in two standout shows that highlighted her versatility and growing influence in the fashion world.







Anastasia Schipanova closed the show of the Argentinian designer Santas Tres , presenting a collection defined by edgy leather designs. The show was a celebration of her expertise in crafting modern leather apparel, pushing the boundaries of fashion through innovative cuts and bold textures. Known for her avant-garde approach, Santas Tres has previously exhibited collections during fashion weeks in Buenos Aires and Mexico City, gaining recognition for her sustainable and ethical production methods. Her leather designs, including those showcased in New York, often emphasize form and structure while staying true to the principles of craftsmanship and ecological responsibility​.







For Anastasia Schipanova, closing this show marked a significant milestone, as she donned the final best piece – a striking leather creation that embodied the designer's commitment to artistry and sustainability. Her presence, with unique fusion of modeling and artistic expression, brought a distinct energy to the event, highlighting her ability to blend fashion with art.







In addition to closing Santas Tres's show, Schipanova made an unforgettable appearance on the opening night of NYFW, modeling for the provocative designer Maya Hogan at Sony Hall on Times Square. Known for her avant-garde, theatrical presentations, Hogan's collections are a blend of fashion and performance art. Her NYFW 2024 opening show didn't disappoint, featuring bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, and unexpected materials that left audiences buzzing.







Hogan's shows are notorious for their dramatic flair, having previously made waves at fashion weeks in London and Paris. With a keen eye for merging high fashion with social commentary, Hogan's work often challenges conventional beauty standards and pushes boundaries, making her one of the most talked-about designers in the industry​.







Anastasia Schipanova's involvement in these two high-profile shows reflects her growing stature in the global fashion scene. Not only has she become a muse for bold designers like Santas Tres and Maya Hogan, but her participation in NYFW signals her crossover from art and fashion circles to a broader international platform.

Anastasia Schipanova wasn't the only celebrity to grace the NYFW stages. The event attracted global stars such as Madonna, who attended the LUAR show, alongside singer Ice Spice and model Bad Gyal. Other notable attendees included Gwyneth Paltrow, Cole Sprouse, and Hailee Steinfeld, who added to the glamour at various shows, including those of top designers like Michael Kors and Tory Burch​. Among other honored guests of the event were Chloe Fineman, Sunisa Lee, Nina Dobrev, Willa Fitzgerald, Shailene Woodley, Lindsay Lohan, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, Alessandra Ambrosio, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, Doechii, Anna Wintour, Olivia Wilde, Ari Fournier and many others. Fashion editors, influencers, and celebrities from around the world made the rounds across Manhattan, adding to the prestige and excitement of the event​.







This year's NYFW lived up to its reputation as a cultural and fashion hub, and Schipanova's participation in these groundbreaking shows has undoubtedly placed her at the forefront of international fashion conversations.

