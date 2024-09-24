Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diapers/Briefs To Detect Urinary Tract Infections (GOS-108)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse, and I thought there could be a way to detect a potential urinary tract infection earlier for patients wearing adult diapers/briefs," said an inventor, from

Festus, MO., "so I invented the TATTLE-TALES BRIEFS. My design allows for early detection of a potential urinary tract infection so the user may seek medical sooner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for adult diapers/briefs. In doing so, it could help indicate if the user has a potential UTI. As a result, it may allow the user to seek earlier treatment by a medical professional, and it could help avoid hospitalization by alerting the user to do so. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for people with urinary or bowel incontinence, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-GOS-108, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

