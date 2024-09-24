Toll Brothers Announces Move-In Ready Homes Are Available At Regency At Tracy Lakes 55+ Resort-Style Community In Tracy, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury active-adult community features three premier lakes, a dedicated lifestyle director, and onsite amenities

TRACY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a select number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes are now available in its Regency at Tracy Lakes 55+ community in Tracy, California. The gated, amenity-rich master-planned community for active adults aged 55 and over features luxury homes nestled in the expansive valleys of Tracy, California. These recently completed, brand new homes include designer-appointed features and are available for homeowners who are ready to move in immediately.



Planned by a team of award-winning architects, landscape architects, and interior designers, Regency at Tracy Lakes showcases impressive single-story homes ranging in size from 1,560 to 2,775+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Regency at Tracy Lakes offers a variety of home designs within four collections, featuring modern floor plans with open and spacious living areas, home offices, select lakeside views, an abundance of windows to maximize natural light, and expansive backyard space. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s to $1.6 million.









Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the centerpiece of the community is The Lake House, a stunning 11,000 square-foot resort-style clubhouse. There, residents enjoy a host of recreational amenities including six pickleball courts, two bocce courts, a fitness center and studio, indoor and outdoor pools, an event lawn, and much more. A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director plans year-round programs, events and social gatherings. Current homeowners and home buyers are already enjoying regularly hosted events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors. This summer, the community hosted a popular Concert Series, with a final concert taking place this Saturday, September 28.

“Whether you are retired, nearing retirement, or still working, the exceptional Regency active adult lifestyle is unmatched,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.“We love seeing our home buyers enjoying the many activities planned by our Lifestyle Director, including meeting their neighbors at the community garden, bringing family to the summer concert series, or playing a game of pickleball or bocce with friends. With a limited number of move-in ready homes available at this community, buyers have a unique opportunity to start enjoying that lifestyle as soon as possible.”

For built-to-order homes, home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Home buyers who purchase a built-to-order home can also start enjoying the incredible lifestyle Regency at Tracy Lakes offers right away, even while their home is built.

Regency at Tracy Lakes will afford community members time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as the tranquility of the area. This master plan is located near contemporary restaurants and shopping centers, as well as acclaimed wineries and historical landmarks. The community is just a short drive from outdoor recreation including Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe, and its proximity to several Interstate routes offers convenience for commuters or those who want to explore the many wonders of Northern California.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and nine brand-new professionally designed model homes are open for tours at 1650 Aloha Court in Tracy. For more information on Regency at Tracy Lakes and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)