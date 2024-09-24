Toby K. Davis Returns To The Global Stage With“The Ever Part Of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure"

"La Partie Éternelle du Toujours - La Première Aventure de Keely Tucker"

"The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure(Chinese Edition)"

"La Parte Eternamente Eterna-La primera aventura de Keely Tucker"

TORONTO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's book author and educator Toby K. Davis is making a highly anticipated return to the international literary scene. Following a successful showcase at the London Book Fair in March, where her work was featured at The Maple Staple Booth, Davis will once again captivate audiences with her children's fantasy book,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure”. This time, Davis will be on hand for a book display and signing at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, continuing her partnership with The Maple Staple Bookstore.Happening on October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt, The Frankfurt Book Fair remains a premier gathering for literature and culture enthusiasts, publishers, authors, and influential figures from around the world. With attendees from over 100 countries, the Fair is celebrated for its commitment to diversity and democratic dialogue and firmly denounces right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism, racism, and any form of discrimination.Davis' book,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure” introduces readers to ten-year-old Keely Rosalie Tucker, who, despite being a modern-day knight without armor and facing bullying, finds solace in the magical stories told by her Gramms. When Gramms passes away, leaving Keely with a talking horse named Mariah, Keely embarks on a remarkable journey to a hidden valley. There, she encounters monsters and dragons, and learns to harness her inner strength and imagination to overcome adversity.Toby K. Davis's return to the global stage underscores her dedication to inspiring young readers through imaginative storytelling. With a career spanning over a decade in teaching and a diverse range of experiences in various countries, Davis's unique perspective and problem-solving skills are vividly reflected in her writing. Her previous successes and dedication to storytelling make her a standout author whose work continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an exciting platform for Davis to reconnect with her readers and share her latest work. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth at Hall 5.1, C35, throughout the five-day event to explore“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure”. Don't miss the chance to meet Toby K. Davis during her book signing session on October 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM - 12:00 P.M.For more information about Toby K. Davis and her book can be found on her official website at .About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

