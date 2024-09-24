Rahul Gandhi's Passport Should Be Cancelled For Running 'Anti-India' Campaign: Rajasthan MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP MP from Chittorgarh constituency, C.P. Joshi, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the cancellation of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's passport for allegedly playing in hands of 'anti-national' forces.

In his letter, the BJP leader said that leaders like Rahul Gandhi are not entitled to hold the position of LoP. "Also looking at his (Rahul Gandhi's) activities, it is clear that he is playing in the hands of anti-national forces," he said in his letter.

C.P. Joshi added that Rahul Gandhi's remarks given on foreign land are just not right from the perspective of a responsible citizen.

"The statements made by Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil are in no way correct as a responsible Indian citizen. His statements are not political but purely fall under the category of anti-national activities which makes his conduct suspicious," the letter said.

He added that apart from the internal stability of the country and the security of the borders, Rahul Gandhi's statements can also affect international relations because he is misusing the position of the LoP.

The BJP leader also criticised the Congress leader's statement on Sikhs in foreign land and said that it shows his connection with Khalistani separatists emanating from foreign land.

C.P. Joshi also accused Rahul Gandhi of running a campaign against the industrialists of the country.

"Is there even a single example in the whole world when a leader of the ruling party or the opposition is seen going to another country and making statements against the industrialists of his own country? What is the intention behind this statement of Rahul ji," he asked.

"Further, Rahul holds meetings with people associated with those foreign companies or organisations, which baselessly target Indian companies and have caused massive economic losses. Will this not be considered an attempt to harm the country's economy," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi presents a distorted picture of Indian society by trying to divide it," he alleged.

"India-Bangladesh relations are going through a sensitive phase and during this time, when a journalist asked questions about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, he was mistreated. Whereas the Indian government has recently raised this issue with Bangladesh, it is clear that Rahul Gandhi is following a fixed agenda which is contrary to the international policies of the Indian government," said C.P. Joshi.

"Such baseless and tarnishing statements cannot be seen under the ambit of freedom of expression. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that Rahul Gandhi should resign from such an important post as the LoP. Also, if he wants to remain as the LoP despite such concerns, then his passport should be cancelled so that in future he cannot use foreign soil to run anti-India campaigns or agendas, which can be a serious threat to the peace and harmony within the country and foreign policy. Keeping all the above reasons in mind, I request you to cancel the passport of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader told Birla in his letter.