India, Kuwait Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to India Meshal Alshemali reviewed bilateral relations and ways to cement them with Indian of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Alshemali said both sides hailed efforts made to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and cultural fields.

The Indian minister thanked the leadership and people of Kuwait for all support given to Indian expatriate community living in Kuwait. The Ambassador hailed the strong and historic ties between the two friendly nations built on mutual respect and understanding.

The Indian minister had visited Kuwait in wake of the death of 49 people, mainly Indians, and injuring dozens of others following a fire in a residential building in Kuwait's Mangaf city last June. (end)

