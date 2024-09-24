The Charity Hub Appoints Industry Leader Shari Rudolph As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charity Hub (TCH), the innovative social enterprise that creates charitable funds by monetizing excess inventory, today announced the appointment of Shari Rudolph as its new Chief Executive Officer , in a bold move to drive future growth and increased social impact.

TCH's current CEO, Dave Rolleston, will focus on expanding large-scale strategic partnerships in new markets, and the oversight of core operations in a new role as Founder and Chairman.

Rudolph, a seasoned and highly respected business and nonprofit leader, brings more than 25 years of corporate, start-up and nonprofit experience to TCH, including eight years as a C-level executive member of US-based nonprofit and leader in in-kind product donations, Good360.

During her tenure, Rudolph held key leadership and operational positions at Good360, including the last four years as Chief Development Officer & Chief Marketing Officer where she drove nearly 10X growth in impact, landing Good360 in the #2 spot on the Forbes list of“America's Top 100 Charities” in 2023.

Prior to her work at Good360, Rudolph held executive and founder roles in the media, advertising, retail, and ecommerce industries where she launched new businesses, divisions, and products.

“Shari is a proven business leader with a distinguished track record of driving growth, spurring innovation, and building impactful partnerships, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team,” said Dave Rolleston, Founder and Chairman of TCH.“Our company is at an inflection point, and this is the right time to draw upon Shari's experience and deep knowledge to set a course for The Charity Hub's next phase of growth. We are confident that Shari, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure the strong execution of TCH's strategy as an organization committed to helping businesses responsibly and sustainably manage their excess inventory while creating charitable funds for social impact, and helping companies address their ESG goals.”

“I am excited to join and lead The Charity Hub at this important time for the company, and during a time when the need in our communities has never been greater,” said Rudolph.“I have admired the powerful model the team has created to transform excess inventory into increasingly critical cash resources for best-in-class charitable organizations who regularly face a shortage of funds while demand for their services continues to increase. With both retail customer returns and unsold inventory levels on the rise, what could be better than turning those excess goods into good for our communities?”

About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) is redefining how corporations give back by transforming excess inventory into social, environmental, and charitable impact. TCH helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their inventory into cash donations for charity through the responsible and strategic monetization of those goods. TCH coordinates all logistics, leverages its global partner network for distribution, and then donates up to 50% of its net profits to the suppliers' chosen causes. TCH's compelling Triple Impact Effect gives companies a responsible solution for excess inventory, provides charitable funds to nonprofits, and supports a company's commitment to important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

