Spooky Light Show Offers Family-Friendly Halloween Fun with Twinkling Lights, Not Terrifying Frights!

Here is a sneak peek at the new Spooky Light Show.



Spooky Light Show promises to deliver Halloween thrills without the horror. Ditch the haunted houses and scary witches , and come experience the magic of thousands of twinkling lights that dance in time to festive tunes, all from the comfort of your car. With a price of only $30 per car, it's affordable fun Halloween entertainment that everyone in the family can enjoy together !

"When the farm shuts down after dark, the Spooky Light Show comes alive!" said Maddie Saunders, Chief Spooky Planner. "We wanted to create a family-friendly tradition where guests can embrace the spirit of Halloween in a fun, exciting, and safe environment. It's perfect for parents who want to give their kids a memorable experience without the nightmares."

What to Expect:



A spectacular light show synchronized to Halloween music 🎶

Safe, family-friendly entertainment 👻

Convenient drive-thru experience-stay in your car! 🚗 Perfect for all ages, with fun visuals including pumpkins, skeletons, ghosts, and more!

As the sun sets and the farm quiets down, the Spooky Light Show is just beginning. Don't miss out on this brand-new tradition of spooky lights and festive fun. The show runs every night starting October 4th, so gather the family, hop in the car, and prepare to make lasting Halloween memories.

Event Details:



Opening Night: October 4th, 2024

Duration: October 4, 2024- Oct. 31, 2024 Tickets: Available online at or in-person at the venue locations.

Visitors can experience the immersive holiday light experience at: