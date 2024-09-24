Sweden, Denmark Announce Joint Bid For Women's 2029 Euros

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Stockholm: Sweden's and Denmark's federations said Tuesday they had informed governing body of their intention to submit a joint application to host the 2029 Women's European Championship.

The two federations said they wanted to organise "the biggest ever Women's European Championship".

"The vision is to organise the most well-attended Women's European Championship in history," Sweden's SvFF and Denmark's DBU said in two separate statements.

"We know how much it means to be involved in organising championships, not least in order to inspire and encourage more girls to take up football," Fredrik Reinfeldt, president of SvFF, said in the statement.

Work on preparing an application and dialogues with potential host cities were already "in full swing", the football bodies said.

Last week, Germany's FA (DFB) announced it was also bidding to host the 2029 championship, as did Portugal's FPF in early September.

UEFA will announce the successful candidate in December 2025.

Denmark hosted the Women's Euros in 1991, and Sweden has hosted it twice, first together with Norway in 1997 and then alone in 2013.

The next Women's Euros, which take place in 2025, will be hosted by Switzerland.