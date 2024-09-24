Moomoo Launches Moomoo NX Desktop Version

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

investment and trading moomoo has recently launched its redeisgned desktop to better serve U.S. retail investors and help unlock their trading potential.

The newly developed, client-driven platform offers customizable multi-monitor layouts with advanced features tailored for investors, including powerful charting and analytical tools. It also enables seamless symbol syncing across tabs and streamlined order placement. With built-in market insights and educational resources, the platform empowers investors to make informed decisions. Moomoo will relaunch its web version later in 2024.

Since its U.S. launch in 2018, moomoo has been bridging the gap between institutional and retail investors by offering a reliable, user-friendly trading platform designed for investors of all experience levels. With access to Level 2 data for its brokerage customers and zero-commission trading for stocks, ETFs, and equity options , moomoo helps empower both novice and seasoned investors to navigate the markets with greater confidence.

"We believe our next-gen workspace is built for the future of trading, offering pro-level tools without the pro-level pricing. At moomoo, we've always leveraged technological innovation to continuously evolve our platforms across various formats, ensuring we meet the unique needs of our customers," said Neil McDonald, CEO, Moomoo US.

Nowadays, users can download the moomoo NX desktop version here to experience the new platform and unlock their full trading potential.



About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU ).

For more information, please visit

moomoo's official website at or feel free to email: [email protected] .

*Investing is risky.

*Level 2 data is free for Moomoo Financial Inc. accounts with a minimum 30-day average account value of $100+. Other conditions apply, to learn more, visit moomoo/us/support/topic3_435 .

*U.S. residents trading in U.S. securities may trade commission-free using the moomoo app through Moomoo Financial Inc. Other fees may apply. For more info, visit moomoo/us/pricing .

SOURCE moomoo

