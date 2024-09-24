Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3183758 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs expresses robust condemnation of the air raids and military operations carried out by the Israeli forces against the brotherly Republic of Lebanon.

3183759 GENEVA -- Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani expresses deep concern over the escalation of violence in Lebanon, marking yesterday as the deadliest day in years.

3183757 BEIRUT -- Lebanese Firas Abiad announces that the death toll of Israeli occupation forces' on Lebanon have reached 558 people.

aspx RAMALLAH -- At least 12 Palestinians fell martyred and 43 others were injured in three raids launched by the Israeli occupation in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities in the Gaza Strip.

3183738 RAMALLAH -- At least 25 Palestinians from the West Bank were arrested by the Israeli occupations including jailed persons and siblings, since Monday.

3183721 WASHINGTON -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates re-affirm the growing partnership between the two countries and discussed joint efforts to promote a more secure, stable and prosperous Middle East. (end)

