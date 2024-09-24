Hearusa Named The Top Hearing Care Retailer In Newsweek's America's Best Of The Best 2024 Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Earlier this year, HearUSA was also named a top Hearing Care Retailer in Newsweek's America's Best Retailers 2024 – the first hearing care retailer to receive this recognition in consecutive years.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HearUSA today announced that it has been included in Newsweek's "America's Best of the Best 2024 Ranking," receiving the #1 spot in the Hearing Care category. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, the leading statistics portal and ranking provider, and recognizes the top companies across a range of markets and industries.

The America's Best of the Best 2024 ranking is based on the results of an independent survey of more than 24,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

The final assessment and rankings were based on three dimensions weighted according to respondent importance: Joy of Use, Customer Service, and Trust. The results shed light on what customers prioritize when choosing to buy a product or service.

"Receiving this recognition – as the #1 Hearing Care company in Newsweek's Best of the Best ranking – is an enormous vote of confidence and a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our center teams across the country," said Nick Mengerink, President, US Retail. "HearUSA remains steadfast in its commitment to providing Simply Excellent Hearing Care to millions of Americans nationwide – and this latest recognition from Newsweek and Statista underscores our success in delivering on this mission."

HearUSA aims to change one million more lives by 2028 by reducing the stigma around hearing loss, redefining the process of purchasing a hearing aid, and expanding access to quality hearing care.

HearUSA offers prescription hearing aids from leading companies Widex, Signia and Rexton – providing top solutions for all levels of hearing loss and budgets. Furthermore, the company's Hear Better Today program allows clients to receive hearing aids on the same day as their evaluation, while its insurance leadership maximizes clients' benefits and offers flexible financing.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 380 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.

