Banks Remain Confident In Vale Despite China’S Uncertainties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent days, major Brazilian banks have reaffirmed their buy recommendations for Vale (VALE3) shares. BB Investimentos, Ágora, and Bradesco BBI maintain a positive outlook on the giant.



These institutions believe Vale's thesis remains attractive in the long term, despite concerns about China's economic growth.



BB Investimentos set a target price of R$74 for Vale's shares in 2025. The considers the stock undervalued after a significant drop in 2024.



Vale's shares have declined by 19.68% this year, trading at R$57.57 as of Monday, September 23rd. Vale recently held its 24th annual "Analyst & Investor Tour" event.



The company highlighted its strategy to unlock value by 2026, focusing on iron ore and copper operations in Pará. Vale emphasized its efforts to enhance operational safety, asset reliability, and overall excellence.







Gustavo Pimenta, Vale's incoming CEO, will take office on October 1st. He prioritizes strengthening relationships with stakeholders and maintaining the company's capital allocation strategy.

Vale's Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty

This approach includes prioritizing dividends according to the current shareholder remuneration policy. Despite their optimism, banks remain cautious about China 's economic slowdown.



Recent data shows a deceleration in Chinese activity, particularly in the steel sector. This trend has put pressure on iron ore prices, which have fallen below $90 per ton.



Ágora and Bradesco BBI share BB Investimentos' positive view on Vale. They cite the early CEO announcement and the recent investor tour as factors boosting confidence in the company's operations.



The banks also welcome Vale's upward revision of iron ore production guidance for 2024. Analysts expect Vale to maintain healthy operational performance in the coming quarters, especially in iron ore.



They also believe a potential settlement regarding the Mariana disaster could benefit the stock. The banks see seasonal demand in China and improving fundamentals as key catalysts for Vale's shares.

MENAFN24092024007421016031ID1108708826