Golf: Telangana Golconda Masters 2024 To Begin On Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Telangana Golconda Masters 2024 will be held at the Hyderabad Club (HGC) from September 26 to 29, Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, announced.

The prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be held on September 25. It will witness participation by 126 golfers (123 professionals and three amateurs).

The top Indian professionals in the fray include PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Udayan Mane, Shaurya Binu and Karan Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja, K. Prabagaran, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill, South Korea's Si In Kim, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and American Dominic Piccirillo.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Mohd Azhar, Milind Soni and Hardik S. Chawda as well as amateurs Sankeerth Nidadavolu, Vilok Gadwal and Adit Ahluwalia.

Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Telangana Golconda Masters which provides us a great platform to promote Golf Tourism in Telangana. The tournament goes a long way in promoting the magnificent HGA golf course as a world-class golfing destination in a week coinciding with World Tourism Day. We wish the players and the organisers all the best."

"The Hyderabad Golf Association is happy to host the 10th edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters Golf tournament. Initiated in 2015, the prestigious tournament has grown to be an important part of the PGTI circuit, attracting top professional golfers from India and neighbouring countries. With the historic setting and excellent course conditions, we are sure to see a very exciting competition. We wish all the players the very best," B.V.K Raju, president, Hyderabad Golf Association, said.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "The Telangana Golconda Masters, now in its 10th edition, is today one of the most important stops on the PGTI in southern India. We thank IGPL, Telangana Tourism, DSR Builders & Developers and Hyderabad Golf Association for supporting the event. The HGA has regularly produced thrilling finishes and with the strong field and brilliant course conditions this year, we can expect another pulsating contest. The tournament serves as an ideal platform to showcase the potential of Golf Tourism in Telangana."

Promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA), the 212-acre HGA golf course expanse provides an 18-hole, 6017-yard, par-70 layout that also features a floodlit driving range, a pro shop, a golf fitting shop, and training & practice facilities. A modern clubhouse with a dining hall, lounge, open deck, change rooms, and trained staff is also in place.