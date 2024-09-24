Garmin Named 2024 Manufacturer Of The Year By NMEA For 10 Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over the last decade, Garmin has amassed 63 prestigious NMEA honors

for product, service and support excellence in the marine

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ), the world's most innovative and recognized marine manufacturer, has been named of the Year in the large manufacturer category for the 10th consecutive year by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA®) at its annual and awards banquet held Sept. 19 in Providence, RI. The coveted Manufacturer of the Year title is awarded to the most recognized company in the marine electronics industry for excellence in product service and support in the field.

Garmin was named the 2024 Manufacturer of the Year in the large manufacturer category by members of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA®) for the 10th consecutive year.

Garmin was also awarded six Product of Excellence awards in the multi-function display (MFD), autopilot, multimedia entertainment, automatic identification system (AIS), satellite communication antenna and marine apps categories. These awards are voted on by NMEA dealers who specialize in installing marine electronics, qualified NMEA technicians and other marine electronics manufacturers.

"It's a tremendous honor to be awarded Manufacturer of the Year by the NMEA for 10 consecutive years – a milestone accomplishment that no other manufacturer has achieved. These awards are a testament to the dedication of the entire Garmin team to provide our customers and dealers with top quality products and exceptional service and support. We are very proud to be a part of the NMEA organization and look forward to continuing to advance the marine industry together for many more decades to come." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

This year's NMEA Product of Excellence honors for Garmin include:

MFD – GPSMAP® 9227

At 27", the GPSMAP 9227 is the industry's largest integrated 4K resolution touchscreen chartplotter designed for captains who demand the best. Delivering superior design and performance, it's powered by a processor that's seven times faster than previous generations. And thanks to the new Garmin BlueNetTM gigabit network, users will benefit from comprehensive connectivity throughout the vessel with faster networking speeds than ever before. For 10 years running, Garmin has received the top spot in the MFD category.



Autopilot – ReactorTM 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with SmartPump v2

The Reactor was Garmin's first recreational autopilot system to utilize AHRS technology and boasts usability, installation flexibility, and many other features that prove to be valuable for any vessel. With a new edge-to-edge glass touchscreen display, the included GHCTM 50 autopilot instrument not only looks good, it also makes navigation simple and hassle free. This is Garmin's 12th consecutive honor in the autopilot category.

Multimedia Entertainment – Fusion® ApolloTM RA770 Marine Stereo

This marine entertainment system was the world's first touchscreen marine stereo with Apple AirPlay®, built-in Wi-Fi and network audio sharing capabilities. This extends Garmin's winning streak in the multimedia entertainment category to nine years.

AIS – Cortex® M1 Hub

Combining advanced collision avoidance technology with proactive alerting, the Cortex M1 hub offers a high-speed smartAIS® transponder and remote vessel monitoring to alert boaters of collision risks, providing key information about the situation to make communications easier and more effective. This is the third consecutive win for Garmin in the AIS category.

Satellite Communications Antenna – inReach® Mini 2 Marine Bundle

Lightweight and compact, this GPS satellite communicator features two-way messaging and tracking capabilities to provide greater peace of mind on the water1. In an emergency, users can trigger an interactive SOS message to Garmin Response, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center. Bundled with a boat-friendly mount, it can provide quick-and-easy access in a moment's notice.

Marine Apps – ActiveCaptain®

A free mobile app for mariners, ActiveCaptain is an all-in-one companion app to onboard Garmin electronics that delivers a seamless content management system with access to cartography, automatic delivery of the latest software available, off-vessel planning capabilities, connected services and so much more.

1 Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow applicable laws in jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.



About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Cortex, smartAIS, inReach, ActiveCaptain, Navionics and JL Audio are registered trademarks and BlueNet, Reactor, GHC and Apollo are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

