Freename Announces Plans To Apply For ICANN Top-Level Domains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zürich, Switzerland, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, a leading player in the Web3 domain registration sector, has officially announced its plans to participate in the upcoming ICANN gTLD (generic Top Level Domains) registration round. The company intends to apply for .chain , .token, .metaverse and a variety of other gTLDs. Freename will also submit applications on behalf of third-party customers in this new gTLDs round. While the names of these partners remain undisclosed at this stage, Freename confirms that these strategic collaborations have been carefully selected to maximize the impact and relevance of each top-level domain. These Web3 domain registrations will also have their replica in the Web2/DNS space to further expand their reach and utilities.











Freename's Strategic Partnerships and Leadership

This important milestone is made possible by Freename's solid position within the domain industry, where the company enjoys strong relationships with institutional players in the traditional domain market. Among its notable collaborations, Freename has partnered with the ICANN-licensed Registry ShortDot launching the JV called WebUnited , with the mission to enhance Web2 domains with blockchain utilities. These partnerships further strengthen Freename's ability to apply for ICANN's gTLD programs, reaffirming its leadership in the market.

Freename is also the first Web3 Registrar with ICANN accreditation which sells and tokenizes traditional DNS domain names as well as Web3 domains. By combining its well-established expertise in Web3 with the new technology of domain tokenization, Freename continues to dominate the Web3 domain market, as evidenced by the 2024 statistics placing it as the top Registrar in the sector.

Looking Ahead: New Opportunities

As the next ICANN gTLD registration round approaches, Freename invites companies looking to secure their own personalized TLD to join this journey of growth and innovation. Interested businesses can apply through this dedicated form .

About Freename: Freename is the leading multichain Web3 Namespace where users can register and mint their own Web3 domains on their preferred chain.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Mattia Martone Freename mattia (at) freename.io