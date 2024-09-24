Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Leadership Attends Opening Ceremony Of International Defense Exhibition ADEX

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 24, the Baku Center hosted the opening ceremony of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX, Azernews reports.

“Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leading staff of the took part in the ceremony.

The exhibition, initiated and organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, gathered various companies and official delegations from different countries.

The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament, including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth. At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under the Ministry of Defense are also presented.

The exhibition also provides detailed information about special educational institutions under the National Defense University,” the minister added.