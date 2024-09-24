Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Leadership Attends Opening Ceremony Of International Defense Exhibition ADEX
Date
9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 24, the Baku expo Center hosted the opening
ceremony of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense
Exhibition ADEX, Azernews reports.
“Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov and other leading staff of the Ministry took
part in the ceremony.
The exhibition, initiated and organized by the Azerbaijan
Ministry of Defense industry and supported by the Azerbaijan
Ministry of Defense, gathered various companies and official
delegations from different countries.
The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the
first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament,
including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth.
At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under
the Ministry of Defense are also presented.
The exhibition also provides detailed information about special
educational institutions under the National Defense University,”
the minister added.
