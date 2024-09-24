Portable EV Charger Market In The Electric Vehicle Charging Industry Size To Reach $388.9 Million By 2035 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Portable EV Charger Market ," The portable EV charger market would be valued at $63.20 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $388.9 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2035.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, and favorable initiatives to promote electric are driving rapid growth in electric vehicle sales in the UK. Moreover, there is a rise in the production of electric vehicles to cater to the increasing demand of customers. Moreover, manufacturers are developing mobile charging systems to reduce the load on the grid. For instance, in February 2022, ZipCharge, a UK-based developer of portable electric vehicle chargers, announced the launch of Zipcharge Go, a portable charging unit for its electric vehicle infrastructure. The modular and portable charging solution can be used at any location. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market.With the rise in fuel prices, the trend toward battery-powered vehicles is growing rapidly in Germany. The government of Germany focuses on developing charging technologies for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Moreover, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation, new passenger electric vehicle registrations are expected to reach penetration of 35% and 50% by 2030 in each of the 69 German metropolitan areas and 13 nonmetropolitan areas in German states. Therefore, an increase in demand for portable electric vehicle chargers is expected to sustain this vehicle growth. In addition, the rise in popularity of electric vehicle fast-changing technology, and the growing prevalence of range anxiety among EV users are the factors driving the growth of the market in the country.The DC portable EV charger segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the DC portable EV charger segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With a DC charger, direct current is supplied directly to the battery, bypassing the onboard charger. DC fast charging is essential for high-mileage heavy vehicles. The rise in the need for portable anytime/anyplace charging drives the growth of DC chargers in the market . It is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2026 to 2035.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The passenger cars segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the passenger cars segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global portable EV charger market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. There is an increase in the development of portable electric vehicle chargers for passenger vehicles to reduce mileage and range anxiety among consumers. The rise in demand for electric passenger vehicles owing to the increase in awareness of environmental impacts due to emissions of greenhouse gases, and the implementation of favorable government policies support the growth of this segment. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2026 to 2035.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global portable EV charger market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential owing to the rapid upsurge in the number of electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Several government initiatives for the development of electric vehicle charging are expected to boost the growth of the portable EV charger market in this region. Moreover, huge investments in the expansion of the electric vehicle industry are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2026 to 2035.Leading Market Players: -JTM Power LimitedEvteq Mobility Private LimitedHeliox EnergyGuangzhou Electway Technology Co., LtdBlink Charging Co.Power-Sonic CorporationShenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.ZipCharge LimitedSparkChargeFreeWire Technologies, IncInterested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Many manufacturers deliver membership-based services that provide roadside assistance and mobile charging solutions to customers. Moreover, numerous electric vehicles charging solution providers use portable electric vehicle chargers for commercial purposes to offer a seamless charging experience to its customers. Many manufacturers deliver membership-based services that provide roadside assistance and mobile charging solutions to customers. Moreover, numerous electric vehicles charging solution providers use portable electric vehicle chargers for commercial purposes to offer a seamless charging experience to its customers. For instance, Sparkcharge provides Mobile-Charging-as-a-Service (M-CaaS) with portable electric vehicle chargers.

