Deputy Minister Vasileva Reviews Youth And Sports Initiatives

Deputy of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva has held a meeting with the heads of regional youth and sports departments, Azernews reports.

During this meeting, Vasileva took the opportunity to discuss the recent activities undertaken by the and the tasks that lie ahead for the various departments involved in youth and sports initiatives.

The event included the screening of a video clip and a comprehensive presentation that highlighted a series of significant events that took place in Guba, known as the "Sports Capital," as well as in other districts. This presentation aimed to provide an overview of the current status of sports activities and youth engagement efforts across these areas. A variety of topics were considered during the meeting, including the organisation of mass sports events, the challenges and advancements in sports education, and the ongoing development of sports management strategies at the regional level. Moreover, there was a thorough examination of the conclusive report on the "Learn to Swim" project, which has been instrumental in promoting aquatic skills among young people. One of the highlights of the session was the introduction of the "Healthy Life" mobile project. A video showcasing this initiative was shared with attendees, demonstrating how a mobile unit will serve as a vital resource in promoting health and wellness activities throughout the regions. This mobile project is designed to enhance the outreach of the "Healthy Life" initiative and ensure that more communities have access to its benefits.

