Deputy Minister Vasileva Reviews Youth And Sports Initiatives
9/24/2024 6:08:09 AM
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva has held a
meeting with the heads of regional youth and sports departments,
Azernews reports.
During this meeting, Vasileva took the opportunity to discuss
the recent activities undertaken by the Ministry and the tasks that
lie ahead for the various departments involved in youth and sports
initiatives.
The event included the screening of a video clip
and a comprehensive presentation that highlighted a series of
significant events that took place in Guba, known as the "Sports
Capital," as well as in other districts.
This presentation aimed to provide an overview of
the current status of sports activities and youth engagement
efforts across these areas.
A variety of topics were considered during the
meeting, including the organisation of mass sports events, the
challenges and advancements in sports education, and the ongoing
development of sports management strategies at the regional level.
Moreover, there was a thorough examination of the
conclusive report on the "Learn to Swim" project, which has been
instrumental in promoting aquatic skills among young people.
One of the highlights of the session was the
introduction of the "Healthy Life" mobile project.
A video showcasing this initiative was shared with
attendees, demonstrating how a mobile unit will serve as a vital
resource in promoting health and wellness activities throughout the
regions.
This mobile project is designed to enhance the
outreach of the "Healthy Life" initiative and ensure that more
communities have access to its benefits.
