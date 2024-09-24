Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Arrives In Baku For Talks
Date
9/24/2024 6:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov arrived in Baku
for high-level talks,where he held talks with Hikmet Hajiyev,
Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian
Federation's official website.
During the conversation, a confidential exchange of views was
conducted regarding international and regional issues of mutual
interest.
According to the Russian MFA, the discussions reaffirmed the
commitment of both Moscow and Baku to maintain close foreign policy
coordination, both bilaterally and on various international
platforms.
