Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Arrives In Baku For Talks

9/24/2024

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov arrived in Baku for high-level talks,where he held talks with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation's official website.

During the conversation, a confidential exchange of views was conducted regarding international and regional issues of mutual interest.

According to the Russian MFA, the discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both Moscow and Baku to maintain close foreign policy coordination, both bilaterally and on various international platforms.

