Milipol Qatar Exhibition and Conference 2024 Attracts Leading Security Innovators

(MENAFN- Morimak) Doha, Qatar – 23 September 2024: Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar Exhibition and Conference 2024, the region's leading event for homeland security and safety, is set to be a hub of technological innovation. Held under the theme “Technology at the Service of Security”, the event will feature a host of exhibitors presenting a diverse range of cutting-edge innovations designed to meet the complex and evolving global security challenges of today and tomorrow.

Milipol Qatar 2024 will run from October 29 to 31 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and is organised by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar in partnership with Comexposium Security, representing the GIE Milipol under Civipol, the cooperation implementer of the French ministry of the Interior and Overseas.

As the Middle East's homeland security market continues to expand, with an annual growth forecast of 14.5% until 2025, Milipol Qatar continues to attract visionary companies from across the globe. Among the newcomers to the French pavilion are TEB, specialists in video surveillance and integrated security systems and Olvid, developers of an ultra-secure messaging platform certified by ANSSI, which will be showcasing the Crosscall CORE 5 phones—rugged, waterproof devices recently adopted by French law enforcement for their ability to ensure reliable communication on private networks, even in the most challenging conditions.

Joining the international line up is BlackNoise, the European leader in breach and attack simulation and cyber defence validation which will showcase how it enables companies to continuously test and strengthen their protections against evolving cybersecurity threats.

Also exhibiting for the first time, ES'HAILSAT Qatar, the country's first satellite operator, will showcase its groundbreaking Es'hail-1 and Es'hail-2 communications satellites. These satellites provide vital Direct-to-Home television and telecommunications services across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting major broadcasters such as beIN SPORTS and Al Jazeera Media Network.

In addition to these newcomers, global industry leaders such as Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defense company; STREAMWIDE, a leading provider of mission-critical communications and operations software; IDEMIA of France, a multinational company specializing in biometric identification and identity-related security services; INFiLED of Spain, renowned for its advanced LED display technologies; and VENTUM TECH Qatar, an expert in integrated solutions, will be showcasing advanced security systems, risk management tools, and emergency response technologies. This diverse lineup ensures that Milipol Qatar 2024 remains at the forefront of global security innovation.

Prefet Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol International Network, emphasized the importance of this year's event in addressing global security challenges: "Milipol Qatar 2024 represents not only a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies but also a vital forum for international collaboration. This exhibition allows us to bring together global experts and industry leaders to discuss, share, and implement advanced solutions. Qatar's dedication to hosting this event reflects its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in security, ensuring the region remains safe and resilient in the face of ever-evolving challenges."

The 15th edition of Milipol Qatar in 2024 is set to welcome over 222 exhibitors from around the world, 11 500 visitors from 84 countries and 389 official delegates, showcasing the latest in state-of-the-art security strategies, communication systems, and emergency response tools. The event promises to surpass the achievements of previous editions - contracts value of 592 million QAR was declared achieved in 2022 - further solidifying its status as the region's leading gathering for homeland security and safety solutions.





MENAFN24092024006699014497ID1108708052