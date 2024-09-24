Al Meera Organises Campaign To Clean Simaisma Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its celebration of World Clean Up Day 2024, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company organised a campaign to clean Simaisma Beach on September 21, in collaboration with the of Municipality and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The campaign aims to raise community awareness about environmental preservation, encourage active participation in sustainable practices, and establish an inspiring model for everyone to join hands in support of a common cause that impacts the whole of society.

This campaign, a continuation of Al Meera's ongoing environmental efforts, included participation of Al Meera employees and a group of HBKU students. Together, volunteers cleaned up significant quantities of debris, such as cans, plastic bags, and other wastes, which pose threats to marine life.

World Cleanup Day, held annually in September, is the largest cleanup activity worldwide, engaging people in more than 180 countries to tackle the global waste crisis. It aims to clean up as much rubbish as possible and raise awareness of the harmful effects of pollution caused by plastic products. The Simaisma Beach cleaning event, organised by Al Meera, is one of hundreds of initiatives around the world urging people to reduce waste and polluting materials while promoting sustainable practices.