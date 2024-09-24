EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Half-year report 2024 published – DF Group remains on track

24.09.2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Business volume increases from EUR 83.1 million to EUR 105.1million

Gross increases from EUR 4,4 million to EUR 4,7 million

before taxes at EUR 2.0 million after EUR 2.3 million Cash and Cash equivalents as of 30 June 2024 amount to EUR 44.2 million Cologne, 24. September 2024 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) today published its half-year report as of 30 June 2024. The business volume rose to EUR 105.1 million in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR 83.1 million). This increase is due to the higher volume in the Marketing Service segment. In this context, gross profit increased to EUR 4.7 million (previous year: EUR 4.4 million). Earnings before taxes totalled EUR 2.0 million in the first half of the year due to lower interest income, compared to EUR 2.3 million in the same period of the previous year. In the previous year, high interest income from the first trading business led to a positive effect, which was not present in this reporting period. Consolidated net income as at 30 June 2024 amounted to EUR 1.5 million or EUR 0.12 per share (previous year: EUR 2.0 million or EUR 0.16 / share). In addition to the lower interest income, higher deferred taxes once again had a negative impact on earnings. 'Once again, our Marketing Service product has proven to be a very stable element in the Group's range of services,' comments Dr Behrooz Abdolvand (CEO) on the half-year results. 'We received enquiries in the other business areas, but we did not pursue them further due to risk and compliance considerations. Despite the positive development, it is important to further diversify our products and target markets. We successfully started this process with our first M&A deal by acquiring the assets of Berliner Vagabund Brauerei GmbH at the beginning of the second half of the year. Overall, we expect an improvement in the business situation in the second half of the year compared to the same period last year, as the negative influences of the past year will no longer play a role.' The Board of Management specifies the forecasts for the financial year 2024 and expects the business volume to increase by 5% to 15%, gross profit to rise by 10% to 15% and earnings before taxes to increase by 10% to 20%. DF AG's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 44.2 million as of 30 June 2024.

The half-year report 2024 can be downloaded at About DF Group DF Group is a finance company with the business areas of foreign trade financing, proprietary trading and M&A. It focuses on the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors. DF Group specialises in the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors. As a specialist in foreign trade finance with a focus on the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, we offer our customers the right product solution thanks to our extensive experience, our strong network and our comprehensive compliance expertise. Since 2023, DF Group has also been operating as an independent trader of agricultural products in the new Trading segment in compliance with the applicable compliance requirements. M&A activities have been part of DF Group's business areas since 2024.

Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG Guido Janzen

Director Investor Relations

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61 E ...



24.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56 50968 Köln Germany Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4, WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1993913



End of News EQS News Service