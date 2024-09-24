MEASURE PUBLISHING ACQUIRES MEDICAL LIABILITY MONITOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Long-standing publication to continue expansion under editor Mike Matray and insurance publisher's team

MT. VERNON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Steve Acunto, President, Measure Publishing LLC headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, has announced the Company's of Medical Liability Monitor (MLM) ( ) the 49 year old publication with readership throughout the United States. MLM's readers include professionals in the medical, medical and medical business sectors. Published monthly with intermediate news updates and case reports on the subject, MLM has set expansion in the field of insurance itself and among other relevant audiences nationally. Mr. Mike Michael Matray will continue as the publication's editor and will join with Measure marketing staff in reaching this increasingly important field of business, which impacts healthcare delivery across the country. The publication was founded in 1975,

According to Mr. Acunto, the move is strategic:“We are a publishing company that specializes in insurance since acquiring the Insurance Advocate1986 and will continue to focus upon the juncture where insurance, law, and medical practice meet and impact society itself, as well as the business segments.. We look forward to working with Michael and the staff of this fine publication”.

Mike Matray has been Medical Liability Monitor's Editor since April 2006 providing insight on emerging trends in medical liability, state level tort reforms, significant jury verdicts and risk management strategies. Each October, Medical Liability Monitor's Annual Rate Survey publishes mature, base-rate premiums from the medical professional liability industry's largest insurers on the state and national levels. Mr Matray holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, He is based in Chicago and may be reached at: ... .

Ms. Kelly Cullen will serve as General Secretary for the publication: 914 966 3180 ext. 119; mailing address is: Box 9001, Mt Vernon NY 10552

Kelly Cullen

Measure Publishing LLC

+1 9149663180 x119

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.